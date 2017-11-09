2017/11/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 9, 2017

— TV’s first open captioned program

Open captions is not the same as closed captions.

Hearing people, that hate captions, can turn it

off (and make deaf people angry). Open captions

cannot be turned off. Anyway, the very first

open captioned TV program was Julia Child’s

The French Chef – way back in 1973. This

story was brought up today in web news.

Because hearing people hated open captions,

it forced a slow and long switch to

closed captions. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/first-open-captioned-tv-program/

— a double-scam on a deaf person

A fake-interpreter arrived at a deaf person’s

house (first scam). The deaf person was told

he had an appointment at a hospital (second

scam). Deaf person was puzzled because he never

made an appointment. After arriving at the

hospital, the fake interpreter disappeared!

Police is looking into this matter. Nothing

happened to the deaf person, except for his

humilitation. It took place in a big

British city.

— a frustrated deaf job placement specialist

A deaf job placement specialist is frustrated.

He went to a business owner, asking him if

he would be willing to hire a deaf person.

The business owner said:

I hired a deaf person in the past and he

wasn’t doing a good job, and I fired him.

For that reason, no more deaf people in

my business!

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— downloading movies from web sites

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

11/05/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/