2017/11/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 10, 2017

— a newspaper story insults deaf, big time!

Part of a newspaper story said:

a former umbrella repairman was deaf, despite his

oversized ears

An insult? Yes. There are hearing people with

big ears; there are deaf people with big ears.

Size of ears has nothing to do with being

deaf or not! That story was printed – way

back in 1917 by an Australian newspaper.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/half-human-with-big-ears/

— sign language glove said to be useless

There are many sign language glove prototypes

designed by engineers. Useful or useless?

Many deaf people say the gloves are invented

because hearing people think it is the best

way for the deaf. And deaf people don’t like

to use it. This story was run in The Atlantic.

— cruise ship won’t accept two deaf people

Two deaf people, from Wales, wanted to take a

cruise, but were refused admittance by the

Cruise & Maritime Voyages. Keep in mind

Great Britain, in which Wales is part of,

does not have ADA. This ADA requires

American cruise boats, on American waters,

to provide accommodations.

— The Silent Network has re-launched

The Silent Network, the nation’s first national

television network, geared to deaf and hard of

hearing viewers, has re-launched as an Over-The-Top

(OTT) television service.

To read the press release:

http://deafdigest.com/the-silent-network-is-re-launched/