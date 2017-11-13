2017/11/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 13, 2017
— big reasons for interpreters during medical appointments
A medical appointment is a nightmare as it is confusing.
A deaf person must make an appointment. Then see the
receptionist. And then discuss with the nurse.
And then the doctor comes in. He gives you a
prescription. You don’t understand the prescription
that the pharmacist must explain, etc, etc, etc.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/confusion-at-medical-clinic/
— researcher says balloons can help the deaf
He said that balloons can feel the vibrations,
helping the deaf to follow music. What if the
balloon bursts and becomes useless?
— a mixed-up Hollywood
Is Hollywood confusing itself? Hollywood is saying they
make movies that treat deaf characters as normal human
beings instead of being pitied for their deafness.
Great – but why is Hollywood continuing to cast
fake-deaf actors for deaf roles? Possibly
Hollywood is all mixed up.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf people, true or false
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
11/12/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/