— big reasons for interpreters during medical appointments

A medical appointment is a nightmare as it is confusing.

A deaf person must make an appointment. Then see the

receptionist. And then discuss with the nurse.

And then the doctor comes in. He gives you a

prescription. You don’t understand the prescription

that the pharmacist must explain, etc, etc, etc.

— researcher says balloons can help the deaf

He said that balloons can feel the vibrations,

helping the deaf to follow music. What if the

balloon bursts and becomes useless?

— a mixed-up Hollywood

Is Hollywood confusing itself? Hollywood is saying they

make movies that treat deaf characters as normal human

beings instead of being pitied for their deafness.

Great – but why is Hollywood continuing to cast

fake-deaf actors for deaf roles? Possibly

Hollywood is all mixed up.

