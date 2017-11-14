2017/11/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 14, 2017
— corporate leader in hiring the deaf
A historian just learned that Ford Motor Company,
many years ago, was probably just the only big
corporation to hire deaf employees for factory work.
Het said that other corporations did not hire the
deaf as much as Ford did. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hiring-the-deaf/
— an unwanted deaf political connection
Roy Moore is in trouble, being in front page news.
It was just learned that one of his accusers is an
interpreter. She interpreted for Hillary Clinton
in her presidential campaign last year! A deaf
connection that we do not want.
— wife embarrasses husband
A long-time thief was caught by police. He
then faked his deafness, pretending not to
understand what the police was saying.
The police then asked his wife to come over
to the police station. She immediately
identified the thief as her husband, saying
he was never deaf in the first place.
