— corporate leader in hiring the deaf

A historian just learned that Ford Motor Company,

many years ago, was probably just the only big

corporation to hire deaf employees for factory work.

Het said that other corporations did not hire the

deaf as much as Ford did. A picture is at:

— an unwanted deaf political connection

Roy Moore is in trouble, being in front page news.

It was just learned that one of his accusers is an

interpreter. She interpreted for Hillary Clinton

in her presidential campaign last year! A deaf

connection that we do not want.

— wife embarrasses husband

A long-time thief was caught by police. He

then faked his deafness, pretending not to

understand what the police was saying.

The police then asked his wife to come over

to the police station. She immediately

identified the thief as her husband, saying

he was never deaf in the first place.

