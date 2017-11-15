2017/11/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2017

— football players and fans see the same deaf face

A 150-foot mural of a deaf man towers over the

Everbank Field, the stadium where the Jacksonville

Jaguars play. Each time the players and the fans

enter the stadium, they cannot miss the mural.

The deaf face is Connell Crooms, an activist

who was brutally beaten up by the police earlier

this year. Incidentally, one of the Jaguars

players is a Coda – Marquise Lee. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mural-overseeing-football-stadium/

— shocking tale of a deaf singer

Mandy Harvey, who is late-deafened and knows no sign

language, is a talented singer that reached the

America’s Got Talented finals. Instead of praising

her, some anti-oral deaf people threatened her

with death for not advocating ASL. This is sad

because we should always respect diversity no

matter what.

— an insult to hard-working deaf employees

A historian, specializing in rights of the deaf and

the disabled, researched these early 20th century

years and discovered an insult. Many deaf people

were employed but were described by employers

and legislators as – unproductive citizens!

An insult big time.

