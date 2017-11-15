2017/11/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2017
— football players and fans see the same deaf face
A 150-foot mural of a deaf man towers over the
Everbank Field, the stadium where the Jacksonville
Jaguars play. Each time the players and the fans
enter the stadium, they cannot miss the mural.
The deaf face is Connell Crooms, an activist
who was brutally beaten up by the police earlier
this year. Incidentally, one of the Jaguars
players is a Coda – Marquise Lee. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mural-overseeing-football-stadium/
— shocking tale of a deaf singer
Mandy Harvey, who is late-deafened and knows no sign
language, is a talented singer that reached the
America’s Got Talented finals. Instead of praising
her, some anti-oral deaf people threatened her
with death for not advocating ASL. This is sad
because we should always respect diversity no
matter what.
— an insult to hard-working deaf employees
A historian, specializing in rights of the deaf and
the disabled, researched these early 20th century
years and discovered an insult. Many deaf people
were employed but were described by employers
and legislators as – unproductive citizens!
An insult big time.
