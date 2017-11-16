2017/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 16, 2017
— hackers “learning” ASL
A big story in today’s newspapers is that hackers can
spy on videos through wireless routers. It is scary.
What if hackers learn ASL just by watching two
deaf people video-chatting? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hackers-learning-asl/
— Memphis police say deaf house is a hazard
People get angry when Memphis police dispatchers
would notify police officers if a deaf home
is hazardous. The City of Memphis said it
is a normal procedure. Peace-loving deaf
being hazardous? No way!
— Texas to change name of a Confederate deaf school
After the Civil War, Zachary Taylor Fulmore, who
fought for the Confederates, established a
deaf school – Texas State School for Colored Blind
and Deaf. That school has since then been
merged with Texas School for the Deaf – but
anyway, the state wants to change the old building
name to remove any connection to the Confederates.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— W letter is a challenge
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
11/12/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/