2017/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 16, 2017

— hackers “learning” ASL

A big story in today’s newspapers is that hackers can

spy on videos through wireless routers. It is scary.

What if hackers learn ASL just by watching two

deaf people video-chatting? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hackers-learning-asl/

— Memphis police say deaf house is a hazard

People get angry when Memphis police dispatchers

would notify police officers if a deaf home

is hazardous. The City of Memphis said it

is a normal procedure. Peace-loving deaf

being hazardous? No way!

— Texas to change name of a Confederate deaf school

After the Civil War, Zachary Taylor Fulmore, who

fought for the Confederates, established a

deaf school – Texas State School for Colored Blind

and Deaf. That school has since then been

merged with Texas School for the Deaf – but

anyway, the state wants to change the old building

name to remove any connection to the Confederates.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— W letter is a challenge

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

11/12/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/