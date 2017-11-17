2017/11/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 17, 2017
— talking behind deaf teacher’s back
A hearing student taking college ASL classes was upset.
He said that some mean-spirited ASL students were
taking advantage of the teacher’s deafness to sneak
up behind and make bad comments. The class would laugh
and the deaf teacher had no idea what was going on.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/behind-back-of-deaf-teacher/
— seven basic signs
These seven basic signs – excuse me, yes, no, great,
okay, thank you and sorry are taught hearing patrons
at deaf-run restaurants in Asia. This is what one
restaurant owner explained in an interview.
— a web audit would save ADA headaches
A web site consultant said that many web sites
are being designed and built – without an
audit – to see if their videos are captioned
or not. These web designers think their sites
are ADA-compliant, but have never thought of
or considered an audit!
