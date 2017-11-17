2017/11/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 17, 2017

— talking behind deaf teacher’s back

A hearing student taking college ASL classes was upset.

He said that some mean-spirited ASL students were

taking advantage of the teacher’s deafness to sneak

up behind and make bad comments. The class would laugh

and the deaf teacher had no idea what was going on.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/behind-back-of-deaf-teacher/

— seven basic signs

These seven basic signs – excuse me, yes, no, great,

okay, thank you and sorry are taught hearing patrons

at deaf-run restaurants in Asia. This is what one

restaurant owner explained in an interview.

— a web audit would save ADA headaches

A web site consultant said that many web sites

are being designed and built – without an

audit – to see if their videos are captioned

or not. These web designers think their sites

are ADA-compliant, but have never thought of

or considered an audit!

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— craters named after the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

11/12/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/