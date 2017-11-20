2017/11/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 20, 2017

— interesting wall in a restaurant

A restaurant has an interesting wall, and it

is deaf-related. Take a look at:

http://deafdigest.com/restaurant-wall/

— deaf prisoner’s sentence reduced for a reason

A deaf prisoner’s sentence was reduced by a

judge for a reason. The TV shown in prison

cells is not captioned. Fellow prisoners

do not know sign language. For these

reasons, the judge granted the deaf prisoner’s

request. It is not in USA, and so, ADA regulations

do not apply!

— deaf photographer’s comment

A deaf photographer made this comment:

Not many deaf people are able to learn photography

because of the communication issues

Well, several deaf photographers have told

DeafDigest editor that they were self-taught.

Another deaf photographer said taking pictures

is just a matter of thinking when the big

scene is coming up soon. One of these

self-taught photographers has had his

pictures bought by big national magazines.

