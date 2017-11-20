2017/11/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 20, 2017
— interesting wall in a restaurant
A restaurant has an interesting wall, and it
is deaf-related. Take a look at:
http://deafdigest.com/restaurant-wall/
— deaf prisoner’s sentence reduced for a reason
A deaf prisoner’s sentence was reduced by a
judge for a reason. The TV shown in prison
cells is not captioned. Fellow prisoners
do not know sign language. For these
reasons, the judge granted the deaf prisoner’s
request. It is not in USA, and so, ADA regulations
do not apply!
— deaf photographer’s comment
A deaf photographer made this comment:
Not many deaf people are able to learn photography
because of the communication issues
Well, several deaf photographers have told
DeafDigest editor that they were self-taught.
Another deaf photographer said taking pictures
is just a matter of thinking when the big
scene is coming up soon. One of these
self-taught photographers has had his
pictures bought by big national magazines.
