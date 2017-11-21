2017/11/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 21, 2017
— iPads by deaf in hospitals are hated
Hospitals think iPad is best for deaf patients to
communicate with interpreters. But deaf patients
hate it. Some refuse hospital appointments just
to avoid iPad communicationss! iPads are not
human, and is cold to deaf patients as compared
to compassionate faces of interpreters. Also,
because of wi-fi problems, the iPad screens
freeze up. And by the time wi-fi is fixed,
the on-line interpreter is gone. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hating-ipads/
— wife of a congressman mocks a hearing aid
Monica Conyers, the wife of Michigan Congressman
John Conyers, was mentioned in a story today
for mocking the hearing aid worn by a local
Detroit council member. That attitude is
disappointing.
— bad “I Love You” design
Apple has come up with a new smiley that says
“I Love You” but people are saying it is not
I Love You, but devil’s horns!
