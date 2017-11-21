2017/11/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 21, 2017

— iPads by deaf in hospitals are hated

Hospitals think iPad is best for deaf patients to

communicate with interpreters. But deaf patients

hate it. Some refuse hospital appointments just

to avoid iPad communicationss! iPads are not

human, and is cold to deaf patients as compared

to compassionate faces of interpreters. Also,

because of wi-fi problems, the iPad screens

freeze up. And by the time wi-fi is fixed,

the on-line interpreter is gone. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hating-ipads/

— wife of a congressman mocks a hearing aid

Monica Conyers, the wife of Michigan Congressman

John Conyers, was mentioned in a story today

for mocking the hearing aid worn by a local

Detroit council member. That attitude is

disappointing.

— bad “I Love You” design

Apple has come up with a new smiley that says

“I Love You” but people are saying it is not

I Love You, but devil’s horns!

