2017/11/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 22, 2017

— no net neutrality for the deaf

It is not a surprise that FCC plans to remove

net neutrality. The FCC chairperson Ajit Pai

never liked net neutrality and removing it

was his #1 priority after being appointed by

the White House. Without net neutrality,

internet and cable costs may skyrocket,

placing low income deaf people at

disadvantage. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/no-net-neutrality/

— new text-911 system is the best but with a problem

People are saying that Next Generation 911 system

is the best. But there is a big problem. It is

very expensive – leading to a big question –

who pays for it? State legislators are wrestling

with this issue.

— deaf on Impossible TV show

Impossible is a popular TV game show in Great Britain.

And for the first time, this program is having a

deaf participant. There are many TV game shows

on American TV – but rarely, if any, there have

been deaf participants.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hearing need captions

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

11/19/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/