2017/11/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 22, 2017
— no net neutrality for the deaf
It is not a surprise that FCC plans to remove
net neutrality. The FCC chairperson Ajit Pai
never liked net neutrality and removing it
was his #1 priority after being appointed by
the White House. Without net neutrality,
internet and cable costs may skyrocket,
placing low income deaf people at
disadvantage. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/no-net-neutrality/
— new text-911 system is the best but with a problem
People are saying that Next Generation 911 system
is the best. But there is a big problem. It is
very expensive – leading to a big question –
who pays for it? State legislators are wrestling
with this issue.
— deaf on Impossible TV show
Impossible is a popular TV game show in Great Britain.
And for the first time, this program is having a
deaf participant. There are many TV game shows
on American TV – but rarely, if any, there have
been deaf participants.
