2017/11/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 23, 2017
— laser light in deaf person’s inner ear
Cochlear implant is old fashioned? Replacing it is
a laser light in deaf person’s inner ear! This is
what a group of European engineers is saying.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/very-tiny-laser-light/
— these costly workshop interpreters
at a recent deaf workshop, 20 interpreters
were hired for two full working days for
the benefit of participants. Cost? The
bill was $41,000, or in other words
nearly $1,414 per deaf workshop participant!
This is the reason why workshop organizers
can go broke because of these interpreters.
— hearing aid monthly payments or car monthly payments
A deaf man said that making monthly payments on
his hearing aid is equal to making car monthly
payments. Do you want a hearing aid or a new car?
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf diplomat in Foreign Service
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
11/19/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/