2017/11/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 23, 2017

— laser light in deaf person’s inner ear

Cochlear implant is old fashioned? Replacing it is

a laser light in deaf person’s inner ear! This is

what a group of European engineers is saying.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/very-tiny-laser-light/

— these costly workshop interpreters

at a recent deaf workshop, 20 interpreters

were hired for two full working days for

the benefit of participants. Cost? The

bill was $41,000, or in other words

nearly $1,414 per deaf workshop participant!

This is the reason why workshop organizers

can go broke because of these interpreters.

— hearing aid monthly payments or car monthly payments

A deaf man said that making monthly payments on

his hearing aid is equal to making car monthly

payments. Do you want a hearing aid or a new car?

