2017/11/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 24, 2017

— deaf driving a self-driving car

Could a deaf person drive a self-driving car?

This was a big issue discussed among automobile

designers, auto manufacturing oompanies and

of course, the federal regulators. A deaf

advocate showed concern whether a deaf driver could

tell a self-driving car what to do. A picture

— deaf role as ex-FBI agent

Deaf character Jocelyn Turner, who plays the role as a

former FBI agent, will be part of the cast with the

Quantico, Season III series. That character is

being played by Marlee Matlin, who previously

played the role as District Attorney in one of these

past TV series. Typecast, she certainly is not!

— immigration blocks deaf girlfriend from visiting deaf boyfriend

A deaf girlfriend flew to another nation to visit her

deaf boyfriend. The airport immigration people

would not allow her entry into the nation, saying

she oouldn’t understand their questions (without

interpreters around). There was a rule that if

people detained are deaf, the airport people must

get interpreters, but they didn’t. She was sent

back to her naton. As a result, the couple has

filed a lawsuit, saying intepreting procedures

weren’t followed.

