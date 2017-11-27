2017/11/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 27, 2017

— a brain inside hearing aid

A brain (actually artificial intelligence) inside a

future hearing aid? This is what engineers, researchers

and scientists are saying that can be done. It may

work for hearing aid users but may not work for the deaf

since they may not understand sounds and voices from

hearing aids! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-deaf-brain/

— FCC will not accept internet as public utility

Internet is a public utility – same as electricity,

gas, water, sewage, telephone and transportation.

But FCC, because of removing net neutrality, is

saying internet is not public utility. This means

higher costs and slower speeds for low income

deaf people.

— deaf club for hearing

Deaf clubs would serve the deaf community –

social, sports, special events, etc. But

would a deaf club serve a hearing community?

The Chester Deaf Centre in Great Britain

has opened its doors to hearing organizations

and hearing groups to host their own events.

The Chester Deaf Centre leaders are saying

their club is strong because it serves the

deaf community AND hearing community.

