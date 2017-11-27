2017/11/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 27, 2017
— a brain inside hearing aid
A brain (actually artificial intelligence) inside a
future hearing aid? This is what engineers, researchers
and scientists are saying that can be done. It may
work for hearing aid users but may not work for the deaf
since they may not understand sounds and voices from
hearing aids! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/the-deaf-brain/
— FCC will not accept internet as public utility
Internet is a public utility – same as electricity,
gas, water, sewage, telephone and transportation.
But FCC, because of removing net neutrality, is
saying internet is not public utility. This means
higher costs and slower speeds for low income
deaf people.
— deaf club for hearing
Deaf clubs would serve the deaf community –
social, sports, special events, etc. But
would a deaf club serve a hearing community?
The Chester Deaf Centre in Great Britain
has opened its doors to hearing organizations
and hearing groups to host their own events.
The Chester Deaf Centre leaders are saying
their club is strong because it serves the
deaf community AND hearing community.
