2017/11/28

— deafness DNA testing
There are several companies that would test your DNA,
of course, for a fee. Are these DNA tests on deafness
any good? A deaf woman went through a DNA testing
and wanted to know why she was born deaf. She had
assumed it was genetics that caused her deafness,
but admitted it was not proven. It was for her
peace of mind, knowing that her assumption was
correct. Is it worth the time and money to get
DNA testing? This is a personal decision.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/dna-tests/
— New England Homes for the Deaf is important
The New England Homes for the Deaf is one of only two
facilities in the nation that offers specialized
nursing home care and specialized nursing home care
and assisted living for people who are both blind
and deaf. We should have more such facilities but
just two in the entire USA!
— nation’s sixth most important disabled person is deaf
Jackie Driver, who is deaf and operates a national
deaf service agency, has been ranked as the sixth
most influential disabled person in Great Britain.
Who is the most influential deaf person in USA?
Marlee Matlin, Nyle DiMarco, who else?
