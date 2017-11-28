2017/11/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 28, 2017

— deafness DNA testing

There are several companies that would test your DNA,

of course, for a fee. Are these DNA tests on deafness

any good? A deaf woman went through a DNA testing

and wanted to know why she was born deaf. She had

assumed it was genetics that caused her deafness,

but admitted it was not proven. It was for her

peace of mind, knowing that her assumption was

correct. Is it worth the time and money to get

DNA testing? This is a personal decision.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/dna-tests/

— New England Homes for the Deaf is important

The New England Homes for the Deaf is one of only two

facilities in the nation that offers specialized

nursing home care and specialized nursing home care

and assisted living for people who are both blind

and deaf. We should have more such facilities but

just two in the entire USA!

— nation’s sixth most important disabled person is deaf

Jackie Driver, who is deaf and operates a national

deaf service agency, has been ranked as the sixth

most influential disabled person in Great Britain.

Who is the most influential deaf person in USA?

Marlee Matlin, Nyle DiMarco, who else?

