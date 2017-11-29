2017/11/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 29, 2017

— deaf community angry over wrong signs used on TV

Tan Teck Sum, not deaf, is a sign language instructor.

She was on Singaporean TV trying to teach the host on

how to sign some words. The deaf community of

Singapore is angry for several reasons – she is

not a qualified sign language instructor; that

she was using wrong signs; she said she uses

SEE signs but her name is not on the list of

qualified SEE sign language instructors. See

the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/teaching-wrong-signs/

— deaf community vs State of Georgia

The State of Georgia was ordered two years ago

to establish mental health services for

the deaf. Two years later, despite the court

order, the state has done nothing! As a

result, there is a big court case, as

deaf community attorneys want to know why

the state has not done anything.

— new deaf teacher wins university award

Beth Wilson, who is deaf, is a retired electrical

engineer, over 30 years with Raytheon. She

joined the online faculty in 2016 at Worcester

Polytechnic Institute as an online instructor in

systems engineering. Recently she won the

university exemplary teaching award. As a deaf

person she finds teaching online classes more

rewarding than teaching students face to face.

