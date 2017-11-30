2017/11/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 30, 2017

— deaf characters is part of plan to kick out TV

Super Deluxe is a program on youtube; it is not a

TV show, but looks like it. They hope people will

watch youtube instead of watching TV. Anyway

one Super Deluxe program may involve deaf chracters –

Marlee Matlin, Josh Feldman and Shoshannah Stern

in a drama/comedy show. Right now, details are still

vague. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/competing-against-tv/

— heavy pressure on family about CI

A deaf child was born to an all-hearing family.

Knowing nothing about deafness, the parents

got advise from pro-CI and anti-CI groups.

They put a lot of pressure on the family, but

a decision was made not to implant the child.

Second decision was to move to a city 100 miles

away where the deaf child will get education

at a deaf school instead of staying home and

getting him mainstreamed. It was in a newspaper

story.

— easy or hard to communicate with deaf

A consultant gave this advice for hearing

people that want to communicate with the

deaf – without using sign language.

Just face the deaf person directly.

Speak slowly and don’t shout. Use

gestures. Use note and pen, etc. Will

it work? It may work if the hearing

person is not scared to communicate

with the deaf, and also with lots of

patience. It will not work with

scared and impatient hearing people!

