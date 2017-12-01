2017/12/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 1, 2017
— story about need for deaf prisoners to have relay access
Everyone that works in the prisons read the Correctional News.
And it ran a story that was titled:
How to Meet the Communication Needs of Deaf Inmates
It probably is the first time that Correctional News
explained what the deaf prisoners need. Hopefully this
article will make more prison officials aware of of
deaf prisoners’ needs. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/prison-news/
— deaf employee in hearing culture
A deaf man was fired from his job. The employer said:
he did not fit the culture of the workplace
Culture of the workplace? Office gossip; office
humor; office teasing; surrounding the boss and
laughing at his jokes; talking about sports, news
and politics; office parties, etc, etc.
The deaf man filed a lawsuit – and won!
— accessibility is not just interpreters and captions
A deaf advocate said accessibility means more than just
providing interpreters and captions. Accessibility means
hearing attitude improvement, making stores and shops
deaf friendly, more meaningful jobs for the deaf,
better educational opportunities; better social
services; better police handling of deaf at traffic
stops, etc.
