2017/12/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 1, 2017

— story about need for deaf prisoners to have relay access

Everyone that works in the prisons read the Correctional News.

And it ran a story that was titled:

How to Meet the Communication Needs of Deaf Inmates

It probably is the first time that Correctional News

explained what the deaf prisoners need. Hopefully this

article will make more prison officials aware of of

deaf prisoners’ needs. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/prison-news/

— deaf employee in hearing culture

A deaf man was fired from his job. The employer said:

he did not fit the culture of the workplace

Culture of the workplace? Office gossip; office

humor; office teasing; surrounding the boss and

laughing at his jokes; talking about sports, news

and politics; office parties, etc, etc.

The deaf man filed a lawsuit – and won!

— accessibility is not just interpreters and captions

A deaf advocate said accessibility means more than just

providing interpreters and captions. Accessibility means

hearing attitude improvement, making stores and shops

deaf friendly, more meaningful jobs for the deaf,

better educational opportunities; better social

services; better police handling of deaf at traffic

stops, etc.

