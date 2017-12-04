2017/12/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 4, 2017
— Larry does not want deaf to watch plays with hearing people
Curb Your Enthusiasm is a crazy comedy TV program produced by
HBO. It was learned that Larry, the crazy leading character,
wanted to separate the deaf from the hearing while both
groups were watching a play. Why separation? A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/separating-the-deaf-from-hearing/
— DAQ, a new game at some colleges
What is DAQ? Spelled out in full, it is Disability
Awareness Quotient. Questions are thrown at the
audience at some college disability awareness
workshops, and answers are in True or False
responses. A sample question would be like this –
All hearing people hate closed captions?
True or False?
— CART problem is same as interpreter problem
A deaf attorney that uses CART has a problem.
When he follows the captioned version of
cross-table communications, it does not tell
him who made that statement. It is the same
as deaf person trying to keep track of who
said during these interpreted communications.
CART problem. Interpreter problem. Same thing!
