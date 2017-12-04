2017/12/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 4, 2017

— Larry does not want deaf to watch plays with hearing people

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a crazy comedy TV program produced by

HBO. It was learned that Larry, the crazy leading character,

wanted to separate the deaf from the hearing while both

groups were watching a play. Why separation? A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/separating-the-deaf-from-hearing/

— DAQ, a new game at some colleges

What is DAQ? Spelled out in full, it is Disability

Awareness Quotient. Questions are thrown at the

audience at some college disability awareness

workshops, and answers are in True or False

responses. A sample question would be like this –

All hearing people hate closed captions?

True or False?

— CART problem is same as interpreter problem

A deaf attorney that uses CART has a problem.

When he follows the captioned version of

cross-table communications, it does not tell

him who made that statement. It is the same

as deaf person trying to keep track of who

said during these interpreted communications.

CART problem. Interpreter problem. Same thing!

