2017/12/05

— deaf movie casting call

A movie is being made about Dummy Hoy, the famous deaf

19th century major league baseball player. A casting

call was announced. Nearly 150 people showed up, all

hoping to be selected for the movie roles. Do not

know how many of them are hearing and how many

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-casting-call/

— many hearing employers think diversity is something bad

A deaf activist, in a newspaper interview, said many

hearing employers would not hire the deaf, feeling

that diversity is “something” bad. This is disappointing.

— deaf refused to give statement for police

There were several ugly incidents this past summer

in Warren, Michigan between several deaf individuals

and the police. The deaf asked for an interpreter

but the police wouldn’t find one for them. And

the police wanted the deaf to give them a written

statement regarding an incident they had with a

hearing neighbor. Again, the deaf group refused

without having an interpreter. One of the angry

police officers then wrote up a parking ticket

for them! This case has been sent to The U.S.

Attorney’s Office to see if ADA regulations

were broken.

