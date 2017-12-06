2017/12/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 6, 2017
— second time Florida suffers huge embarrassment
Do fake interpreters love Florida? Only a few weeks ago
a fake interpreter (actually a life guard) showed up
at a Manatee County press conference and signed
words such as pizza and bear monster. This time
in the city of Tampa, another fake interpreter
(a former prisoner) showed up at a press conference
and signed things no one could understand. Why
is this happening? Normally the agency asks the
interpreting agency; the assigned interpreter
shows up and confirms it with the contact person
before doing the interpreting. These procedures
were not happening at both Florida locations.
Why? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/florida-second-fake-interpreter/
— Football: Gallaudet vs Ohio State University
Gallaudet vs Ohio State University in a real football
game? No way! But for design and beauty of football
helmets, the Gallaudet helmet is very competitive.
For the Gallaudet helmet to win (against Ohio State)
go to: http://helmettracker.com/national-championship/
— NOAA wants better tornado warning system for the deaf
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has
asked University of Alabama to come up with a better
tornado warning system for the deaf. We hope the
university will do the job for us.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf heath issues if no interpreter
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/03/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/