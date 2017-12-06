2017/12/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 6, 2017

— second time Florida suffers huge embarrassment

Do fake interpreters love Florida? Only a few weeks ago

a fake interpreter (actually a life guard) showed up

at a Manatee County press conference and signed

words such as pizza and bear monster. This time

in the city of Tampa, another fake interpreter

(a former prisoner) showed up at a press conference

and signed things no one could understand. Why

is this happening? Normally the agency asks the

interpreting agency; the assigned interpreter

shows up and confirms it with the contact person

before doing the interpreting. These procedures

were not happening at both Florida locations.

Why? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/florida-second-fake-interpreter/

— Football: Gallaudet vs Ohio State University

Gallaudet vs Ohio State University in a real football

game? No way! But for design and beauty of football

helmets, the Gallaudet helmet is very competitive.

For the Gallaudet helmet to win (against Ohio State)

go to: http://helmettracker.com/national-championship/

— NOAA wants better tornado warning system for the deaf

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has

asked University of Alabama to come up with a better

tornado warning system for the deaf. We hope the

university will do the job for us.

