2017/12/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 7, 2017

— deaf owner of a business in a small town

Ottawa, Kansas is a small town of some 12,000

people. In downtown Ottawa is a business called

Salon 101. It is owned by Angie Arnett. She

has been deaf all her life. The salon offers

services in hair cuts, coloring, highlights,

nails, pedicures, manicures and massages. Her

deafness? She said:

I can hear with hearing aids, but once I take

them out, I hear nothing

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/ottawa-kansas-salon-owner/

— comments by a deaf attorney

Robert Hunter, who is deaf, is a partner

with a major law firm. He said law firms

say they do hire the deaf, but would not

give them big legal assignments, instead

giving them “easy” assignments. He said

this is discriminatory for it prevents

deaf attorneys from gaining experience

needed to move up the legal ladder.

He does not sign and uses CART all the

time.

— a past top Delaware athlete was deaf

Today there was a web posting about all-time

Top 10 past athletes from the state of Delaware.

#7 on the list was Ed Michaels, who played

in the NFL for eleven years. He was not able

to fight in the World War II because of his

deafness. While not mentioned in the article,

there is a tale about him. He had to take

off his helmet each time in the huddle to

hear signals from the quarterback. This

means he had to take off and put helmet

back on maybe 60-65 times per game! In

every day life he had to strain to catch

each word. It was not known if he wore

a hearing aid or not.

