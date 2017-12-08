2017/12/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 8, 2017
— big announcement by a deaf-owned pizzeria
Mozzeria, the deaf-owned pizzeria in San Francisco,
is planning to expand its business nationwide.
The goal is to provide deaf people with employment
in the pizza/restaurant industry. First deaf-owned
business to expand nationwide, or at least establish
a chain? Definitely, yes! Pictures are at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mozzeria-pizza-tour-of-usa/
— not allowed to use ASL while crossing the street
Deaf people not allowed to use ASL while crossing
the street? Well, there is a law proposal in Ontario
(Canada) that would disallow “distracted walking” –
and this means ASL! Will this law pass? Will there
be police officers that watch for ASL people crossing
the streets?
— Tampa had a contract with interpreting agency
A Tampa police spokesperson said it was his fault
for “allowing” a fake-interpreter to interpret at
the press conference. The city had a contract with an
interpreting agency and when the woman showed up,
everyone assumed the agency sent her – in which
the agency never did! An angry person asked:
We have so many interpreting agencies and proficient
skilled interpreters here where did this person come
from and why did they not vet her appropriately?
