2017/12/08

— big announcement by a deaf-owned pizzeria

Mozzeria, the deaf-owned pizzeria in San Francisco,

is planning to expand its business nationwide.

The goal is to provide deaf people with employment

in the pizza/restaurant industry. First deaf-owned

business to expand nationwide, or at least establish

a chain? Definitely, yes! Pictures are at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mozzeria-pizza-tour-of-usa/

— not allowed to use ASL while crossing the street

Deaf people not allowed to use ASL while crossing

the street? Well, there is a law proposal in Ontario

(Canada) that would disallow “distracted walking” –

and this means ASL! Will this law pass? Will there

be police officers that watch for ASL people crossing

the streets?

— Tampa had a contract with interpreting agency

A Tampa police spokesperson said it was his fault

for “allowing” a fake-interpreter to interpret at

the press conference. The city had a contract with an

interpreting agency and when the woman showed up,

everyone assumed the agency sent her – in which

the agency never did! An angry person asked:

We have so many interpreting agencies and proficient

skilled interpreters here where did this person come

from and why did they not vet her appropriately?

