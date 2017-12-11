2017/12/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 11, 2017

— hearing customers don’t read text messages

Yu Yahui, who is deaf, delivers food for a living

in China. He makes it a point to text his customers

in advance to confirm delivery and arrival times.

He has problems with hearing customers that don’t

read texts, thinking these were prank no-voice

calls! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/problems-with-no-voice-texts/

— an ADA win is not really a win

There was a story today that many attorneys like

to file ADA lawsuits, because it means quick

money for them. The clients only get $500

on the average while attorneys get much more

in thousands of dollars. But what is worse –

is that captioning access is not always

increased despite these quick settlements!

— biggest captioning agency in USA

For years NCI and Caption Center were both the

biggest captioning agencies in USA. Not any more.

It is VITAC, which merged with Caption Colorado

earlier this year. Does size mean better and

best captions? Hope so.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— a movie possibly bringing painful memories for some

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

12/10/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/