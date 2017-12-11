2017/12/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 11, 2017
— hearing customers don’t read text messages
Yu Yahui, who is deaf, delivers food for a living
in China. He makes it a point to text his customers
in advance to confirm delivery and arrival times.
He has problems with hearing customers that don’t
read texts, thinking these were prank no-voice
calls! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/problems-with-no-voice-texts/
— an ADA win is not really a win
There was a story today that many attorneys like
to file ADA lawsuits, because it means quick
money for them. The clients only get $500
on the average while attorneys get much more
in thousands of dollars. But what is worse –
is that captioning access is not always
increased despite these quick settlements!
— biggest captioning agency in USA
For years NCI and Caption Center were both the
biggest captioning agencies in USA. Not any more.
It is VITAC, which merged with Caption Colorado
earlier this year. Does size mean better and
best captions? Hope so.
