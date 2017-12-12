2017/12/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 12, 2017
— deaf winner of the “Pastry Chef of the Nation” award
Andrew Price, who is deaf, is considered to be one of the
best pastry chefs in New Zealand, even winning the
“Pastry Chef of the Nation” honor. He makes gingerbread
houses, cookies and cakes, all of which are popular in
bakeries and food market stalls in Auckland. He is
not the only one in the family with these honors – his
deaf twin brother is also an award-winning chef in
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/top-deaf-pastry-chef/
— Astronomy Sign Language
To encourage the deaf to get more interested in
Astronomy, the International Astronomical Union
has come up with nearly 50 different signs for
objects in space.
— Lyft could scare deaf passengers
A deaf person could ask for a Lyft ride and
be shocked when a self-driving car shows up.
How could a deaf person communicate with a
self-driving car? Technology is not 100 percent
perfect and what if the self-driving car took
the wrong route?
