— deaf winner of the “Pastry Chef of the Nation” award

Andrew Price, who is deaf, is considered to be one of the

best pastry chefs in New Zealand, even winning the

“Pastry Chef of the Nation” honor. He makes gingerbread

houses, cookies and cakes, all of which are popular in

bakeries and food market stalls in Auckland. He is

not the only one in the family with these honors – his

deaf twin brother is also an award-winning chef in

Scotland. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/top-deaf-pastry-chef/

— Astronomy Sign Language

To encourage the deaf to get more interested in

Astronomy, the International Astronomical Union

has come up with nearly 50 different signs for

objects in space.

— Lyft could scare deaf passengers

A deaf person could ask for a Lyft ride and

be shocked when a self-driving car shows up.

How could a deaf person communicate with a

self-driving car? Technology is not 100 percent

perfect and what if the self-driving car took

the wrong route?

