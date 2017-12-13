2017/12/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 13, 2017
— a TV show looks for deaf contestants
Sorry, it is not in USA, but in Great Britain.
The producers of the popular TV show – The Great British
Bake Off are looking for deaf bakers that can compete
against British’s best amateur bakers. It is believed
to be the first time a TV contest producer is looking
for deaf contestants. There are many contests on TV
in USA but these producers do not really look for
deaf contestants – possibly because of the interpreting
hassles! Anyway, a picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/amateur-bakers-on-tv/
— hopefully a deaf man will become the best BBQ pitmaster
Roy Lotz, who is deaf, has a goal some day – to beat the
best hearing BBQ pitmasters in Texas. He currently
owns his Roy’s Lotz of BBQ business, primarily focusing
on catering services in the Austin area – but with the
plan to grow into a full time BBQ pit stand. Competition
is keen because Austin is the hotbed of these independent
food vendors that serve these crazy and delicious meals!
— big irony with TV subtitles
Bancroft is a popular TV crime program. The big irony
is that many viewers (hearing) were forced to turn
on subtitles instead of listening to TV voices.
For some reason, actors were not speaking too well
and also because of technical difficulties with
sound. Bancroft is shown in United Kingdom.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— A puzzling arrest of a deaf man in Belarus
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/10/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/