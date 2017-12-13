2017/12/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 13, 2017

— a TV show looks for deaf contestants

Sorry, it is not in USA, but in Great Britain.

The producers of the popular TV show – The Great British

Bake Off are looking for deaf bakers that can compete

against British’s best amateur bakers. It is believed

to be the first time a TV contest producer is looking

for deaf contestants. There are many contests on TV

in USA but these producers do not really look for

deaf contestants – possibly because of the interpreting

hassles! Anyway, a picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/amateur-bakers-on-tv/

— hopefully a deaf man will become the best BBQ pitmaster

Roy Lotz, who is deaf, has a goal some day – to beat the

best hearing BBQ pitmasters in Texas. He currently

owns his Roy’s Lotz of BBQ business, primarily focusing

on catering services in the Austin area – but with the

plan to grow into a full time BBQ pit stand. Competition

is keen because Austin is the hotbed of these independent

food vendors that serve these crazy and delicious meals!

— big irony with TV subtitles

Bancroft is a popular TV crime program. The big irony

is that many viewers (hearing) were forced to turn

on subtitles instead of listening to TV voices.

For some reason, actors were not speaking too well

and also because of technical difficulties with

sound. Bancroft is shown in United Kingdom.

