2017/12/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 14, 2017
— teaching police wrong words in ASL
Many police officers want to learn some ASL to communicate
with the deaf. A recent incident was heart-breaking.
Two young deaf men taught a police officer some ASL
words – but these were wrong or prank signs! And
the police had no way of knowing that what they were
signing was wrong. The young deaf men may think it
is funny but to the police it is not funny. A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/teaching-police-some-signs/
— to hire a deaf actor and to forget him
A casting director admitted he wanted to hire a
deaf actor for an acting role. But once the
deaf actor is hired, everyone forgets about
him – no cues, no interpreters, no advice
on how to act better, no invitation to
actors’ social events, etc, etc!
— deaf-friendly but wrong courtroom
A new courtroom opened up in the Westchester
County (NY) Supreme Court. It was supposed
to be deaf-friendly – assistive listening
devices for the hard of hearing, real-time
CART reporting, tablets and laptops.
Only one thing is wrong – it is for the
Commercial Division – to settle business
disputes. What about civil and criminal
cases, forget it – same old courtrooms,
which may or may not be deaf friendly!
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— unlucky deaf criminals
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/10/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/