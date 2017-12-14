2017/12/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 14, 2017

— teaching police wrong words in ASL

Many police officers want to learn some ASL to communicate

with the deaf. A recent incident was heart-breaking.

Two young deaf men taught a police officer some ASL

words – but these were wrong or prank signs! And

the police had no way of knowing that what they were

signing was wrong. The young deaf men may think it

is funny but to the police it is not funny. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/teaching-police-some-signs/

— to hire a deaf actor and to forget him

A casting director admitted he wanted to hire a

deaf actor for an acting role. But once the

deaf actor is hired, everyone forgets about

him – no cues, no interpreters, no advice

on how to act better, no invitation to

actors’ social events, etc, etc!

— deaf-friendly but wrong courtroom

A new courtroom opened up in the Westchester

County (NY) Supreme Court. It was supposed

to be deaf-friendly – assistive listening

devices for the hard of hearing, real-time

CART reporting, tablets and laptops.

Only one thing is wrong – it is for the

Commercial Division – to settle business

disputes. What about civil and criminal

cases, forget it – same old courtrooms,

which may or may not be deaf friendly!

