2017/12/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 15, 2017

— deaf in dangerous factory jobs

Many factories are afraid to hire the deaf because

of safety issues. They can’t hear screams and

shouts of dangerous situations coming near them.

Yet, one factory, happy with deaf employees,

has a safety policy – never leave deaf alone.

In other words, deaf is always paired with the

hearing on work assignments. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/factory-safety/

— a new sign language law

After a long time, the deaf of Ireland got what they

wanted – government recognition of Irish Sign Language.

This law also said that only those that are certified

can serve as interpreters for the deaf. DeafDigest

is bringing this up because there were two recent

cases of fake-interpreters at public events in

Florida. These fake-interpeters were not arrested.

If it happens in Ireland, these fake-interpreters

would go to jail!

— the deaf and the barking dog

When a dog barks, hearing people know it and try

to stop it. But deaf people would not know it and

can get into trouble. A deaf woman owned three

dogs; two dogs were fine but the third one was

a barker. She was ordered to go to court for

that reason. She won the case – because the

barking dog was old and it would be cruel

to put it to sleep.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s updaate

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf agency cancels deaf law clinic

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

12/10/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/