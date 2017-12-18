2017/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2017
— major movie chain kicks deaf out of a captioned movie
The Star Wars filming was captioned. Hearing people
complained. The manager then kicked out a group of
deaf viewers that wanted captions! It took place
in Brighton, Great Britain. The movie chain was
Odeon. The AMC (in USA) owns Odeon. The Odeon
web site said it supports the rights of the
disabled to have full movie access. A
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/laughing-while-turning-off-captions/
— USA hates; Australia loves
We hate video remote interpreting services; we prefer
live one-on-one interpreting. Yet, deaf people in
Queensland, Australia are excited about video
remote interpreting in hospitals and medical
centers. Different nations; different attitudes;
different viewpoints!
— deaf in customer service jobs face a problem
There are deaf people in customer service jobs
(on-line chat). Hearing people use chat to
address their problems and issues and when
these are resolved, they are happy. It is
a different story if these hearing people
were aware that the customer service person
is deaf! They suddenly become uncomfortable.
This is what one survey revealed.
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— SSDI facts
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/17/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/