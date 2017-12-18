2017/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2017

— major movie chain kicks deaf out of a captioned movie

The Star Wars filming was captioned. Hearing people

complained. The manager then kicked out a group of

deaf viewers that wanted captions! It took place

in Brighton, Great Britain. The movie chain was

Odeon. The AMC (in USA) owns Odeon. The Odeon

web site said it supports the rights of the

disabled to have full movie access. A

picture is at:

— USA hates; Australia loves

We hate video remote interpreting services; we prefer

live one-on-one interpreting. Yet, deaf people in

Queensland, Australia are excited about video

remote interpreting in hospitals and medical

centers. Different nations; different attitudes;

different viewpoints!

— deaf in customer service jobs face a problem

There are deaf people in customer service jobs

(on-line chat). Hearing people use chat to

address their problems and issues and when

these are resolved, they are happy. It is

a different story if these hearing people

were aware that the customer service person

is deaf! They suddenly become uncomfortable.

This is what one survey revealed.

