2017/12/19

— deaf-owned business avoids Video Relay Service
Yesterday’s DeafDigest ran an article saying
that deaf in customer service jobs face a problem.
A deaf owner of a growing nationwide business
told DeafDigest said he avoids Video Relay Service,
saying it is too slow and would turn off hearing
customers! Instead he uses a private call
center, operated by hearing customer service
representatives. He said everyone loves this
state of art system! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/call-center-satisfaction/
— simple gestures
Many hearing people do not understand simple
gestures. It may also be possible that some
deaf people do not understand these same
simple gestures. A deaf person was carrying
a weapon – and the police officers said they
told him to drop it on the ground. The deaf
person did not respond, and the consequences
were tragic? Or was it possible that the
police officers used wrong gestures regarding
the weapon?
— court not knowing deaf person needed an interpreter
In Malaysia, a deaf man, accused of serious crimes,
was taken to the court. It was realized, in the court
room, that he was deaf. His court case was postponed
until they could find an interpreter for him. This
is puzzling. The police officers that arrested him
and put him into a holding cell being unaware of
his deafness??????
