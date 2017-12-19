2017/12/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 19, 2017

— deaf-owned business avoids Video Relay Service

Yesterday’s DeafDigest ran an article saying

that deaf in customer service jobs face a problem.

A deaf owner of a growing nationwide business

told DeafDigest said he avoids Video Relay Service,

saying it is too slow and would turn off hearing

customers! Instead he uses a private call

center, operated by hearing customer service

representatives. He said everyone loves this

state of art system! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/call-center-satisfaction/

— simple gestures

Many hearing people do not understand simple

gestures. It may also be possible that some

deaf people do not understand these same

simple gestures. A deaf person was carrying

a weapon – and the police officers said they

told him to drop it on the ground. The deaf

person did not respond, and the consequences

were tragic? Or was it possible that the

police officers used wrong gestures regarding

the weapon?

— court not knowing deaf person needed an interpreter

In Malaysia, a deaf man, accused of serious crimes,

was taken to the court. It was realized, in the court

room, that he was deaf. His court case was postponed

until they could find an interpreter for him. This

is puzzling. The police officers that arrested him

and put him into a holding cell being unaware of

his deafness??????

