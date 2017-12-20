2017/12/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 20, 2017

— a technical difficulty joke

Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, is running for the Congress

as the Democratic candidate from The Third District in

Kansas. He is competing against three Democratic

candidates. In a town hall event he was giving an

interpreted speech. Suddenly the interpreter’s microphone

was not working. Chris, taking the hint, ad-libbed, saying:

if the crowd would learn sign language, they would no

longer have to worry about technical difficulties

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/chris-haulmark-deaf-candidate-for-congress/

— deaf organizations opposing net neutrality

Americans are upset, especially the deaf community,

about the FCC rescinding net neutrality. How many

national deaf organizations have officially

opposed net neutrality, to the point of issuing

a Joint Statement? Nine separate deaf national

deaf organizations. Not on the list is AgBell.

Do not know why. Anyway, best bet is through

the courts since FCC will not listen to the

deaf.

— deaf school closing impacts a Deaf Community

In recent years we’ve had a few deaf schools that

closed up for good. We read stories of mainstreaming

opportunities for these students. Good stories?

Bad stories? Well, when the Saskatchewan School

for the Deaf (Canada) closed up, these students

were forced into mainstreamed programs. As a

result, many of them did not know how to

communicate; developed poor language skills;

were afraid to learn how to use sign language;

lacked development of social skills. A tragedy

it is.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Pharmacy, perfect for deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

12/17/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/