2017/12/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 20, 2017
— a technical difficulty joke
Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, is running for the Congress
as the Democratic candidate from The Third District in
Kansas. He is competing against three Democratic
candidates. In a town hall event he was giving an
interpreted speech. Suddenly the interpreter’s microphone
was not working. Chris, taking the hint, ad-libbed, saying:
if the crowd would learn sign language, they would no
longer have to worry about technical difficulties
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/chris-haulmark-deaf-candidate-for-congress/
— deaf organizations opposing net neutrality
Americans are upset, especially the deaf community,
about the FCC rescinding net neutrality. How many
national deaf organizations have officially
opposed net neutrality, to the point of issuing
a Joint Statement? Nine separate deaf national
deaf organizations. Not on the list is AgBell.
Do not know why. Anyway, best bet is through
the courts since FCC will not listen to the
deaf.
— deaf school closing impacts a Deaf Community
In recent years we’ve had a few deaf schools that
closed up for good. We read stories of mainstreaming
opportunities for these students. Good stories?
Bad stories? Well, when the Saskatchewan School
for the Deaf (Canada) closed up, these students
were forced into mainstreamed programs. As a
result, many of them did not know how to
communicate; developed poor language skills;
were afraid to learn how to use sign language;
lacked development of social skills. A tragedy
it is.
