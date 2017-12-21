2017/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 21, 2017

— an interpreter that disappeared

A deaf family filed a complaint against Prince George’s Hospital

Center in Maryland, close to Washington, DC. A family member

was going through an operation. The family asked the hospital for

an interpreter. After four days of waiting, the interpreter finally

showed up, but only stayed around for few hours. Just as when

the doctor showed up, the interpeter disappeared! This complaint

may lead to legal action over ADA violations. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-missing-person/

— deaf person serving on jury

There was a big story recently in Ireland about

a deaf person serving as a juror in a criminal

case. It said he was the first person in

Ireland to ever serve on a jury. A historian

did his research and found out that Ireland

had a deaf juror – 174 years ago in year 1843.

This means whoever says “only” deaf person

or “first” deaf person may need to do research

first!

— Healthcare newsletter says deaf patients love VRI

It is common knowledge that deaf people hate

Video Remote Interpreting. Yet the newsletter

published by FierceHealthCare says that deaf

patients love VRI! Does DeafDigests believe

it? No!

