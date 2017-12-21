2017/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 21, 2017
— an interpreter that disappeared
A deaf family filed a complaint against Prince George’s Hospital
Center in Maryland, close to Washington, DC. A family member
was going through an operation. The family asked the hospital for
an interpreter. After four days of waiting, the interpreter finally
showed up, but only stayed around for few hours. Just as when
the doctor showed up, the interpeter disappeared! This complaint
may lead to legal action over ADA violations. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/the-missing-person/
— deaf person serving on jury
There was a big story recently in Ireland about
a deaf person serving as a juror in a criminal
case. It said he was the first person in
Ireland to ever serve on a jury. A historian
did his research and found out that Ireland
had a deaf juror – 174 years ago in year 1843.
This means whoever says “only” deaf person
or “first” deaf person may need to do research
first!
— Healthcare newsletter says deaf patients love VRI
It is common knowledge that deaf people hate
Video Remote Interpreting. Yet the newsletter
published by FierceHealthCare says that deaf
patients love VRI! Does DeafDigests believe
it? No!
