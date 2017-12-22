2017/12/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 22, 2017

— hospital interpreter versus hospital VRI

Deaf patients love interpreters; hospitals

love VRI. What are the facts? One hospital

said with interpreters, cost is about

$67.00 per hour, but with VRI cost is

$26.00 per hour. Do hospitals want to save

money, even when it causes deaf patients

communication discomfort? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hospitals-try-to-save-money/

— some deaf happy with isolated lives

A deaf person said:

I prefer to stay home and do things I enjoy

than to attend a hearing party where no one

comes to me to communicate with pen and pad.

— best news for young deaf kid that loves a movie

A young deaf kid wanted to watch the movie

“The Last Jedi” that was advertised as

captioned. The ticket his mother bought said

it would be captioned. But when arrived

at the theater, the captions were turned off.

The theater did not want to make hearing

patrons angry if the showing was captioned.

The family confronted the theater management,

and they all reached an agreement to have

the deaf kid watch a private showing of the

movie with captions turned on!

