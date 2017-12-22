2017/12/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 22, 2017
— hospital interpreter versus hospital VRI
Deaf patients love interpreters; hospitals
love VRI. What are the facts? One hospital
said with interpreters, cost is about
$67.00 per hour, but with VRI cost is
$26.00 per hour. Do hospitals want to save
money, even when it causes deaf patients
communication discomfort? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hospitals-try-to-save-money/
— some deaf happy with isolated lives
A deaf person said:
I prefer to stay home and do things I enjoy
than to attend a hearing party where no one
comes to me to communicate with pen and pad.
— best news for young deaf kid that loves a movie
A young deaf kid wanted to watch the movie
“The Last Jedi” that was advertised as
captioned. The ticket his mother bought said
it would be captioned. But when arrived
at the theater, the captions were turned off.
The theater did not want to make hearing
patrons angry if the showing was captioned.
The family confronted the theater management,
and they all reached an agreement to have
the deaf kid watch a private showing of the
movie with captions turned on!
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf crook almost became rich man
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/17/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/