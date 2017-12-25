2017/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2017
— shortage of hospital interpreters, true or not true
A hospital complained of shortage of interpreters.
An interpreting agency was puzzled, saying they have
plenty of interpreters available for duty. Who
is telling the truth? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/interpreter-shortage-fact-or-fiction/
— consultant says “know your ADA rights”
In a workshop, a consultant told the participants
that they must know their ADA rights, meaning
knowing which states obey and which disobey
ADA laws. And the same goes for which private
businesses and public facilities follow ADA
and which don’t. This means who captions and
who doesn’t and who provides interpreters and
who doesn’t!
— need to be careful before taking I/T job
Many I/T employers are not deaf friendly.
While there are ADA laws, the working
environment is often unfriendly and
hostile. And promotional opportunities
are often lacking for these deaf employees.
