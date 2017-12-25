2017/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2017

— shortage of hospital interpreters, true or not true

A hospital complained of shortage of interpreters.

An interpreting agency was puzzled, saying they have

plenty of interpreters available for duty. Who

is telling the truth? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/interpreter-shortage-fact-or-fiction/

— consultant says “know your ADA rights”

In a workshop, a consultant told the participants

that they must know their ADA rights, meaning

knowing which states obey and which disobey

ADA laws. And the same goes for which private

businesses and public facilities follow ADA

and which don’t. This means who captions and

who doesn’t and who provides interpreters and

who doesn’t!

— need to be careful before taking I/T job

Many I/T employers are not deaf friendly.

While there are ADA laws, the working

environment is often unfriendly and

hostile. And promotional opportunities

are often lacking for these deaf employees.

