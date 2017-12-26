2017/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 26, 2017

— deaf actress and her hands

A deaf actress made this comment:

Using my hands to find my voice

— deaf divided in half in a church

A deaf person who attends worship services regularly

in a deaf-operated church told DeafDigest editor

something interesting. The church is attended by

deaf people that graduated from deaf schools and

also by mainstreamed deaf people. Do they mingle

together? No – one half of the church is seated

by mainstreamed people and the other half by

those from deaf schools. And even during the

after-service reception, both groups are still

split apart! He said he was not too happy about it.

— news programs captions

Deaf people watching captioned news programs may

not realize one thing. It is that when the program

shows people from other nations, the captions are

in English, but the voices these people speak are

not in English! Hearing people know it, but many

deaf people don’t know it.

