2017/12/27

— making the list of 2017 Best Movies

A Florida newspaper movie critic made his list of

best movies of 2017. One deaf movie is on the

list – Wonderstruck, which is currently showing

— Gallaudet/Peace Corps agreement

Gallaudet has reached agreement with the Peace

Corps to train interested students that wish

to volunteer for this federal service program.

In the past there were some Gallaudet graduates

that served in the Peace Corps – but it was on

their own without help or involvement from

Gallaudet. This agreement makes it official

the Gallaudet involvement.

— The Boston Public Schools may face lawsuits

The Boston Public Schools is worried about lawsuits.

One reason is not encouraging input from the deaf

community on educational needs of deaf studnets!

Keep in mind no one likes the idea of decisions

made on their behalf without consulting them

first. This is called – input.

