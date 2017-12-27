2017/12/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 27, 2017
— making the list of 2017 Best Movies
A Florida newspaper movie critic made his list of
best movies of 2017. One deaf movie is on the
list – Wonderstruck, which is currently showing
nowadays in theaters all over USA. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/best-2017-movies/
— Gallaudet/Peace Corps agreement
Gallaudet has reached agreement with the Peace
Corps to train interested students that wish
to volunteer for this federal service program.
In the past there were some Gallaudet graduates
that served in the Peace Corps – but it was on
their own without help or involvement from
Gallaudet. This agreement makes it official
the Gallaudet involvement.
— The Boston Public Schools may face lawsuits
The Boston Public Schools is worried about lawsuits.
One reason is not encouraging input from the deaf
community on educational needs of deaf studnets!
Keep in mind no one likes the idea of decisions
made on their behalf without consulting them
first. This is called – input.
