2017/12/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 28, 2017

— a surprising comment about the deaf and the travel

Deaf people love to travel. We have quite a few deaf travel

tours; we have deaf people that are travel professionals;

we even have one deaf man that traveled to 107 nations,

and so on. Yet, it is surprising to see a comment by

someone:

I think that deaf people often think that it’s complicated

to leave the house, because they need support

That comment was not made by a hearing person but

by a deaf man! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/fascinating-way-to-travel/

— horror story in hospital

A deaf person was admitted to a hospital. He

requested an interpreter; the interpreter

showed up and interpreted the communications

betweeen the doctor and the deaf patient.

The interpreter then left for his next

assignment. Suddenly the deaf person became

ill; the doctor rushed to his bed, but no

interpreter was around to explain what was

wrong. These are nightmares that hospitals

hate to deal with.

— deaf immigrants learning ASL

One ASL teacher said that many deaf immigrants

have never been formally educated. The ASL

they learn becomes their first language.

This comment was made by ASL teacher, not in

USA but in Canada. Because of tougher laws

on immigration in USA, more deaf immigrants

instead go to Canada.

— helping ASL and get paid for it

ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling

We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University

of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help

us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.

Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from

videos, using Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service.

These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing

software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.

Description of work

— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the

fingerspelling you see in each video.

— All work is done on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the

project are paid for each video they complete.

— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and

from anywhere.

How do you start?

1. Create an account as a worker on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk at: ty

https://www.mturk.com/worker

2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project

3. Complete a short training

4. Begin annotating videos

Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at

asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com