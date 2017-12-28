2017/12/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 28, 2017
— a surprising comment about the deaf and the travel
Deaf people love to travel. We have quite a few deaf travel
tours; we have deaf people that are travel professionals;
we even have one deaf man that traveled to 107 nations,
and so on. Yet, it is surprising to see a comment by
someone:
I think that deaf people often think that it’s complicated
to leave the house, because they need support
That comment was not made by a hearing person but
by a deaf man! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/fascinating-way-to-travel/
— horror story in hospital
A deaf person was admitted to a hospital. He
requested an interpreter; the interpreter
showed up and interpreted the communications
betweeen the doctor and the deaf patient.
The interpreter then left for his next
assignment. Suddenly the deaf person became
ill; the doctor rushed to his bed, but no
interpreter was around to explain what was
wrong. These are nightmares that hospitals
hate to deal with.
— deaf immigrants learning ASL
One ASL teacher said that many deaf immigrants
have never been formally educated. The ASL
they learn becomes their first language.
This comment was made by ASL teacher, not in
USA but in Canada. Because of tougher laws
on immigration in USA, more deaf immigrants
instead go to Canada.
— helping ASL and get paid for it
ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling
We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University
of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help
us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.
Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from
videos, using Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service.
These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing
software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.
Description of work
— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the
fingerspelling you see in each video.
— All work is done on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the
project are paid for each video they complete.
— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and
from anywhere.
How do you start?
1. Create an account as a worker on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk at: ty
https://www.mturk.com/worker
2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project
3. Complete a short training
4. Begin annotating videos
Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at
asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com