2017/12/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 29, 2017

— many hard of hearing attorneys unaware of something

Many hard of hearing attorneys struggle with their

deafness in the court room. They don’t use

ASL. CART is the only way for them. But many of

them never heard of CART. A hard of hearing

attorney saw a deaf attorney using CART and

asked what it was. The deaf attorney told him

CART is a must but he must ask the courts for

it, and that courts won’t give it to him if

he doesn’t ask for it!

— option often overlooked in airline reservations

Passengers making reservations have the options

of getting accommodations. Many of them either

overlook it or ignore it. If deaf passengers

don’t request accommodations, airlines may not

know about their deafness. One airline said

deaf passengers can refuse deafness accommodations!

— many jobs or no jobs

A newspaper headline today said:

2018’s challenge: Too many jobs, not enough workers

Many available jobs for deaf jobseekers? Yet,

many deaf people are not employed! Why?

