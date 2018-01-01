2018/01/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 1, 2018

— Milk foam-making difficult for deaf

Deaf baristas have said that milk foam-making

(in cafes) is difficult for the deaf to

prepare. Hearing baristas hear the machine

sound and know foam is ready. The deaf

baristas need to feel the machine vibration

to know if foam is ready or not! A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/vibrating-foam-making-machine/

— swatting hurts the deaf

Swatting means fake-911 calls. It was learned that many

swatters pretend to be deaf and use deaf relay 911

calls. They feel safe because FCC requires all 911

calls to be confidential – even if it should require

police attention!

— captioners and the wrong-pronounced words

Captioners struggle with words that are not correctly

pronounced. Guess it right and the captions is

correct; guess it wrong and everyone laughs (or

gets angry) at wrong captions. The list of

such difficult words is:

Gal Gadot (actress)

Bokeh (Sci-Fi film)

Coulrophobia (fear of clowns)

Dotard (insult by North Koreans)

Fibromyalgia (illness)

Namibia (African nation)

Nuclear

Puerto Rico

Pyongyang

