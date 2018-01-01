2018/01/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 1, 2018
— Milk foam-making difficult for deaf
Deaf baristas have said that milk foam-making
(in cafes) is difficult for the deaf to
prepare. Hearing baristas hear the machine
sound and know foam is ready. The deaf
baristas need to feel the machine vibration
to know if foam is ready or not! A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/vibrating-foam-making-machine/
— swatting hurts the deaf
Swatting means fake-911 calls. It was learned that many
swatters pretend to be deaf and use deaf relay 911
calls. They feel safe because FCC requires all 911
calls to be confidential – even if it should require
police attention!
— captioners and the wrong-pronounced words
Captioners struggle with words that are not correctly
pronounced. Guess it right and the captions is
correct; guess it wrong and everyone laughs (or
gets angry) at wrong captions. The list of
such difficult words is:
Gal Gadot (actress)
Bokeh (Sci-Fi film)
Coulrophobia (fear of clowns)
Dotard (insult by North Koreans)
Fibromyalgia (illness)
Namibia (African nation)
Nuclear
Puerto Rico
Pyongyang
