DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 2, 2018

— possibly a magic device for the deaf

A high tech company has come up with a device,

connected to the iPhone. The device (called a

microphone) would listen for doorbells, kitchen

timers, fire alarms, door knocks, etc and then

transmit the sounds to the iPhone. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-magic-device/

— strange response from a fake-deaf actress

A hearing actress, who once played a fake-deaf

role, said:

Once I played a deaf character, so the only means of

expression I had were my eyes

This is strange, because deaf people use their

hands for signing and for geaturing, and sometimes

use body language, and often make facial

expressions!

— deaf possibly making the World Guinness Book

A deaf woman may possibly make the World Guinness

Book but it is a joke, not an accomplishment.

Chiedza Hukuimwe, a Miss Deaf Zimbabwe

winner, was given the first place cash

prize of just $8.50. It would be the record

for the lowest grand prize in history of

pageants!

