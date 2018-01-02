2018/01/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 2, 2018
— possibly a magic device for the deaf
A high tech company has come up with a device,
connected to the iPhone. The device (called a
microphone) would listen for doorbells, kitchen
timers, fire alarms, door knocks, etc and then
transmit the sounds to the iPhone. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-magic-device/
— strange response from a fake-deaf actress
A hearing actress, who once played a fake-deaf
role, said:
Once I played a deaf character, so the only means of
expression I had were my eyes
This is strange, because deaf people use their
hands for signing and for geaturing, and sometimes
use body language, and often make facial
expressions!
— deaf possibly making the World Guinness Book
A deaf woman may possibly make the World Guinness
Book but it is a joke, not an accomplishment.
Chiedza Hukuimwe, a Miss Deaf Zimbabwe
winner, was given the first place cash
prize of just $8.50. It would be the record
for the lowest grand prize in history of
pageants!
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— role of interpreter in court cases
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/31/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/