2018/01/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 3, 2018

— angry deaf man says deaf people are ignored

An angry deaf man wrote an article in a newspaper

saying that deaf people are ignored and as a result,

often become invisible. Well, quiet deaf people

may be ignored, just the same as quiet hearing

people. Aggressive deaf people are often not

ignored. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/ignored-deaf-person/

— 2017’s most ridiculous deaf moment

A web site listed 2017 most ridiculous moments.

One such moment was when a college student body

government wanted to ban clapping by hearing

people – because it would make the deaf feel

left out!

— story did not say which deaf school

There was a story about NASA that is hosting a

space design contest. It said the participating

teams are – Fairmont State University,

Blue Ridge Community College, West Virginia

University, a pharmateutical company,

MIT, NASA interns – and a deaf school.

The story did not say which school it was!

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Space Technology Hall of Fame honors the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

12/31/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— helping ASL and get paid for it

ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling

We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University

of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help

us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.

Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from

videos, using Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service.f

These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing

software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.

Description of work

— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the

fingerspelling you see in each video.

— All work is done on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the

project are paid for each video they complete.

— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and

from anywhere.

How do you start?

1. Create an account as a worker on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk at: ty

https://www.mturk.com/worker

2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project

3. Complete a short training

4. Begin annotating videos

Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at

mailto:asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com