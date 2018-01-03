2018/01/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 3, 2018
— angry deaf man says deaf people are ignored
An angry deaf man wrote an article in a newspaper
saying that deaf people are ignored and as a result,
often become invisible. Well, quiet deaf people
may be ignored, just the same as quiet hearing
people. Aggressive deaf people are often not
ignored. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/ignored-deaf-person/
— 2017’s most ridiculous deaf moment
A web site listed 2017 most ridiculous moments.
One such moment was when a college student body
government wanted to ban clapping by hearing
people – because it would make the deaf feel
left out!
— story did not say which deaf school
There was a story about NASA that is hosting a
space design contest. It said the participating
teams are – Fairmont State University,
Blue Ridge Community College, West Virginia
University, a pharmateutical company,
MIT, NASA interns – and a deaf school.
The story did not say which school it was!
— helping ASL and get paid for it
ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling
We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University
of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help
us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.
Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from
videos, using Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service.f
These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing
software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.
Description of work
— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the
fingerspelling you see in each video.
— All work is done on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the
project are paid for each video they complete.
— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and
from anywhere.
How do you start?
1. Create an account as a worker on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk at: ty
https://www.mturk.com/worker
2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project
3. Complete a short training
4. Begin annotating videos
Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at
mailto:asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com