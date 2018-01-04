2018/01/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 4, 2018

— the Amtrak train delay in Trenton, NJ

Yesterday a deaf couple boarded the Amtrak

for their trip back home in a New England

state. An interpreter, who didn’t know

the deaf couple, sat across them. Since

Amtrak had no way of informing the deaf

of these PA messages, the interpeter

volunteered to interpret. The train ran

into trouble in Trenton, NJ and everyone

had to get off to board on two different

trains. One train was for New York

and the other train was for New England.

Without the interpreter, there would

be no way for the deaf couple knowing

this! Yet we see these Amtrak

messages of their “deaf-friendly”

trains.

— troubling review of interpreters

In a short newspaper story today, the

Salisbury City Council (NC) said they

will look into whether interpeters

are needed and cost-effective. The

wording – cost-effective is troubling.

The need for interpreters for the

deaf can never be analyzed from a

cost-effective point of view!

