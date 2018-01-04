2018/01/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 4, 2018
— a fascinating hobby by a deaf woman
To see what this hobby is all about, take a look at:
http://deafdigest.com/fascinating-hobby/
— the Amtrak train delay in Trenton, NJ
Yesterday a deaf couple boarded the Amtrak
for their trip back home in a New England
state. An interpreter, who didn’t know
the deaf couple, sat across them. Since
Amtrak had no way of informing the deaf
of these PA messages, the interpeter
volunteered to interpret. The train ran
into trouble in Trenton, NJ and everyone
had to get off to board on two different
trains. One train was for New York
and the other train was for New England.
Without the interpreter, there would
be no way for the deaf couple knowing
this! Yet we see these Amtrak
messages of their “deaf-friendly”
trains.
— troubling review of interpreters
In a short newspaper story today, the
Salisbury City Council (NC) said they
will look into whether interpeters
are needed and cost-effective. The
wording – cost-effective is troubling.
The need for interpreters for the
deaf can never be analyzed from a
cost-effective point of view!
