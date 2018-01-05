2018/01/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 5, 2018

— Crocodiles’ best friend

Farapo (full name not known) is deaf. His job is

Crocodile Whisperer, a tourist attraction at the

Adventure Park in Papua New Guinea. A piture

of him whispering to a crocodile is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-whisperer-of-crocodiles/

— from law to film producer

Amanda Upson, a deaf attorney with a private

law firm, has left her profession for a new

career as a film producer. Her first film –

Magnum Opus was shown at the recent Virginia

Film Festival. Why the career change? She got

tired of these billable hours that all private

law firm attorneys deal with. She was just

named to Forbes’ Forty Women to Watch Over 40.

While leaving her law job, she is still

keeping active her law license, hoping to

work these pro-bono cases.

— Participants in Puppy Bowl

In the annual Puppy Bowl, which is always shown during the

Super Bowl weekend, three puppy participants are deaf!

Buttons, a deaf-blind cocker spaniel

Chance, a deaf dalmatian

Moonshine, a deaf border collie

Three deaf puppies in Puppy Bowl is probably the highest

number of deaf participants ever shown on the show

— Gallaudet football versus San Diego State football

Everyone is excited about the upcoming

National Championship football game

between Alabama and Georgia. Right

now the Gallaudet community is all excited

about competing against San Diego State

in the championship finals! It is not a

football game, but a Football Helmet

championship. The public votes for their

favorite helmet design. On the way to

the championship finals, Gallaudet defeated

Cheyney, Ohio State, Colgate, Army,

Kennesaw State and now it is matched up

against San Diego State University.

To see what it is all about and to vote

for Gallaudet, go to:

helmettracker.com/national-championship/

and just scroll down until you see the

Gallaudet helmet. Thank you for supporting

Gallaudet.

