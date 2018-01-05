2018/01/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 5, 2018
— Crocodiles’ best friend
Farapo (full name not known) is deaf. His job is
Crocodile Whisperer, a tourist attraction at the
Adventure Park in Papua New Guinea. A piture
of him whispering to a crocodile is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-whisperer-of-crocodiles/
— from law to film producer
Amanda Upson, a deaf attorney with a private
law firm, has left her profession for a new
career as a film producer. Her first film –
Magnum Opus was shown at the recent Virginia
Film Festival. Why the career change? She got
tired of these billable hours that all private
law firm attorneys deal with. She was just
named to Forbes’ Forty Women to Watch Over 40.
While leaving her law job, she is still
keeping active her law license, hoping to
work these pro-bono cases.
— Participants in Puppy Bowl
In the annual Puppy Bowl, which is always shown during the
Super Bowl weekend, three puppy participants are deaf!
Buttons, a deaf-blind cocker spaniel
Chance, a deaf dalmatian
Moonshine, a deaf border collie
Three deaf puppies in Puppy Bowl is probably the highest
number of deaf participants ever shown on the show
— Gallaudet football versus San Diego State football
Everyone is excited about the upcoming
National Championship football game
between Alabama and Georgia. Right
now the Gallaudet community is all excited
about competing against San Diego State
in the championship finals! It is not a
football game, but a Football Helmet
championship. The public votes for their
favorite helmet design. On the way to
the championship finals, Gallaudet defeated
Cheyney, Ohio State, Colgate, Army,
Kennesaw State and now it is matched up
against San Diego State University.
To see what it is all about and to vote
for Gallaudet, go to:
helmettracker.com/national-championship/
and just scroll down until you see the
Gallaudet helmet. Thank you for supporting
Gallaudet.
