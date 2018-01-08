2018/01/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 8, 2018

— a deaf mayor of a town in California

Amanda Folendorf, who is deaf, is the mayor of

Angels Camp, a town in Calaveras County. It

is a town of nearly 4,000 people way up in

the Gold Rush region. While the population

is small, it is the only incorporated town

in the county. She attended Gallaudet

University before graduating from

California State University at

Sacramento. Incidentally, she is at least

20 years younger than the members of the

town council! Her picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mayor-of-town-in-california/

— some films at a museum have no captions

At the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown, NY (yes, the site

of the Baseball Hall of Fame), the captions are available

but with the warning – Captions are available for most films.

What if a deaf person requests captions for a film that has

no captions? This is troubling.

— a lost dog

A dog was lost for ten days in the snow. A search party

shouted the dog’s name, but no response. Finally the

doug was discovered and taken to the vet. It was

learned the dog was deaf and was not able to respond

to shouts by the search party. Fortunately the dog

is recovering very well.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Prisoner won a request

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/07/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/