2018/01/09

— a sign language barter agreement

A hearing mother of a young deaf daughter wanted

to learn taekwondo. Taking taekwondo lessons

cost money. The mother really couldn’t afford

to pay for these lessons. The taekwondo school

owner knew no ASL. A barter agreement was made –

the mother would teach the taekwondo owner

ASL, and the owner would give the deaf girl

these free lessons! The owner said it paid off

because it attracted more deaf students that

wanted to learn taekwondo! A picture is at:

— school board made a captioning choice

The Haywood County Schools board (North Carolina)

faced a choice – to caption its board meetings

or to stop making youtube videos of these meetings.

The school decided to go ahead with captions

even though these views only attract between

30 to 60 views each time. It is like publishing

a book that no one reads. And the board members

knew that auto-caption software may struggle

with these different voice accents, and risk

caption garbling.

— Gallaudet and Alabama share national championship honors

Gallaudet is #1 in the nation in the Helmet Bowl,

beating out 776 other collegiate football teams.

Alabama is #1 in the nation in football, beating

out Georgia. It is probably the first time

in Gallaudet’s history that this university is

#1 in the nation.

