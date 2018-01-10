2018/01/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 10, 2018

— important new law in North Carolina

North Carolina has a new law, made effective on

January 1, 2018 – to require police officers

to get more training on how to deal with the

deaf, especially during traffic stops. The

key word is – more – and it is much different

from “one-time” training years ago that many

police officers may forget if they have never

stopped a deaf driver. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/officer-training/

— political enemies trying to teach deaf activist a lesson

A deaf political activist, always advocating for

rights and needs of the deaf, learned a lesson

the hard way. A political rally came up, and

the activist was not invited to attend but

still showed up anyway. The rally organizers would

not allow the deaf activist to get a seat to sit

down. In other words, stand in the back of the

room, with interpreter so far away it was hard

to see.

— a shuttle bus supposed to be deaf-friendly

A shuttle bus, without a driver, and called Olli

is being demonstrated right now at the Las Vegas

consumer technology show. According to Olli

people, deaf people can communicate with the

“kiosk” inside the shuttle bus. Is it perfect

for the deaf? Don’t know but hope so.

