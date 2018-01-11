2018/01/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 11, 2018

— banks turned down loans for business that became a success

It was learned that the deaf owners of Mozzeria,

a San Francisco pizzeria, had to struggle for

two years to get a bank loan. The banks felt

opening “another” restaurant was too risky

because there were too many other restaurants

around. And that the owners had no business

experience. They eventually were able to get

loans from organizations that wanted to help

disabled entrepreneurs. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/loan-application-denied/

— paying $50,000 instead of getting it free

There are some deaf people in New Zealand that

have decided to pay $50,000 for a CI instead

of getting it free from the government. Reason

is a long waiting list to get a CI free whereas

paying $50,000 will get a quick CI!

— Hollywood would not produce life stories of the deaf

There are famous deaf people – one example is Marlee

Matlin. Do Hollywood produce biographical movies

of famous deaf people? No, according to an

advocate of deaf and disabled actors.

