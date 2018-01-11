2018/01/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 11, 2018
— banks turned down loans for business that became a success
It was learned that the deaf owners of Mozzeria,
a San Francisco pizzeria, had to struggle for
two years to get a bank loan. The banks felt
opening “another” restaurant was too risky
because there were too many other restaurants
around. And that the owners had no business
experience. They eventually were able to get
loans from organizations that wanted to help
disabled entrepreneurs. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/loan-application-denied/
— paying $50,000 instead of getting it free
There are some deaf people in New Zealand that
have decided to pay $50,000 for a CI instead
of getting it free from the government. Reason
is a long waiting list to get a CI free whereas
paying $50,000 will get a quick CI!
— Hollywood would not produce life stories of the deaf
There are famous deaf people – one example is Marlee
Matlin. Do Hollywood produce biographical movies
of famous deaf people? No, according to an
advocate of deaf and disabled actors.
