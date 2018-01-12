2018/01/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 12, 2018

— second deaf attorney to argue in front of Supreme Court justice

In 1982 deaf attorney was the first one to argue

before the Supreme Court justices (the famous

Rowley case). And only just a few days ago

John Stanton became the second deaf attorney

to argue in front of a Supreme Court justice.

It was David Souter in Boston. While Souter

is retired he carries the title “retired Justice

of the Supreme Court” and he is allowed to

sit on any lower court he wants to hear

just to keep mind active and busy. Souter

did not ask Stanton any questions but

practically hammered Stanton’s opponent!

A funny picture of Stanton is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-golfer-john-stanton-big-shock-on-golf-course/

— captioner’s most important task

A captioner was interviewed for a newspaper

story. She said that she must get a new

word perfect the first time she hears it

even if she never heard of it before!

— Turkey angry over top deaf athlete’s job

Wrestling is an important sport in Turkey.

Seyfullah Karadeniz is deaf and is one of

the top wrestlers (among hearing) in

Turkey. His job, when not wrestling,

is a restroom custodian, cleaning up

and moping up the floor, sinks and

toilets. A picture of him at work was

published in a newspaper. It made many

wrestling fans angry, forcing the

Turkish Sports Ministry to investigate

why was he given that job, while he

should be getting a better job!

