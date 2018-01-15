2018/01/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 15, 2018

— Deaf Wine at California State University, Long Beach

A group of professors at California State University, Long Beach

ran tasting experiments with red wine, using hearing volunteers.

The results were posted on the web site – Journal of Communication

Disorders, Deaf Studies & Hearing Aids. Not sure what is the

relationship between red wine and the deaf-related web site.

Deaf Wine? Dunno. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-red-wine/

— deaf medical needs in small towns

In many small towns, many hospitals do not have interpreters,

not because they prefer VRI, but because of shortage of

interpreters. This is the reason why many small town deaf people

accept VRI as “better than nothing.”

— pushing the wrong button

Newspapers are full of stories about a person in Hawaii

pushing the wrong button, scaring people of invasion from

North Korea. A deaf employee for a state government

was given a three-day training with interpreters on how to

operate a computer system that had many buttons to be pushed.

One wrong button push, the entire state system would crash.

When the training ended, the deaf person lost his job, not

because of wrong button being pushed but because the supervisor

was scared that a deaf person cannot push the right button!

That supervisor did not consider the possiblity that a hearing

employee could also push the wrong button.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— airport incident

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/14/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/