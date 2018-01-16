2018/01/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 15, 2018

— a new law in Pakistan

A new law is on the books in Pakistan. Words such

as deaf-mute or deaf-dumb cannot be used. This

is great but with an irony. India is Pakistan’s

next door neighbor – and in India everyone uses

the word deaf-mute all the time. DeafDigest

editor once received email from an educator

of Deaf Education in India, referring to the

deaf as deaf-mutes. Yes, DeafDigest editor

lost his temper and the Educator quickly

apologized. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mute-no-in-pakistan-yes-in-india/

— the very busy Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco is busier than ever. He has two big projects;

a starring role in a new TV series – This Close; this

program premieres on Valentine’s Day. The other project

is as producer of the revival Broadway play – Children

of a Lesser God.

— cops either forgot or ignored a request

A deaf woman called 911 on video relay, informing the

dispatcher of an incident taking place at her home,

and requested that an interpreter come with the

cops. The police officers showed up – without an

interpreter. Did the dispatcher tell the cops that

an interpeter was needed? Or did the cops ignore

the request? Or did the cops forgot to bring

an interpreter? The incident was so bad that

the intepreter was actually needed.

