2018/01/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 15, 2018
— a new law in Pakistan
A new law is on the books in Pakistan. Words such
as deaf-mute or deaf-dumb cannot be used. This
is great but with an irony. India is Pakistan’s
next door neighbor – and in India everyone uses
the word deaf-mute all the time. DeafDigest
editor once received email from an educator
of Deaf Education in India, referring to the
deaf as deaf-mutes. Yes, DeafDigest editor
lost his temper and the Educator quickly
apologized. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mute-no-in-pakistan-yes-in-india/
— the very busy Nyle DiMarco
Nyle DiMarco is busier than ever. He has two big projects;
a starring role in a new TV series – This Close; this
program premieres on Valentine’s Day. The other project
is as producer of the revival Broadway play – Children
of a Lesser God.
— cops either forgot or ignored a request
A deaf woman called 911 on video relay, informing the
dispatcher of an incident taking place at her home,
and requested that an interpreter come with the
cops. The police officers showed up – without an
interpreter. Did the dispatcher tell the cops that
an interpeter was needed? Or did the cops ignore
the request? Or did the cops forgot to bring
an interpreter? The incident was so bad that
the intepreter was actually needed.
