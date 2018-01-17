2018/01/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 17, 2018

— rude ASL or ASL not rude

If a hearing person is short or bald or fat or has

face scars, his friends would not mention these

“defects” if his name is brought up. But for the

deaf, it may be different – if he is fat, then

he may be described as fat in ASL; same thing

with his baldness or his height or scars, etc.

Is this rude or is this OK, knowing this is

Deaf Culture? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/rude-or-not-rude/

— ADA today and ADA in 1990, a big difference

What is the difference between ADA today and

ADA way back in 1990? There was no such a thing

as the internet website in 1990; the ADA regulations

written in 1990 did not deal with the web sites.

This is the reason we are seeing so many lawsuits

about websites not accessible to the deaf.

— a click in food market

In one of these crowded food markets in Cambodia

where street food is prepared and served at a

stand, there is a certain click. That stand

is famed for its top quality dishes. Visitors

are told to listen for a certain click because

it is impossible to locate that food stand.

The chef makes that click as a signal.

What about deaf visitors wanting to taste

that dish? No luck! A food documentary on

TV explained about that click. Discrimination?

Probably so but there is no ADA in Cambodia!

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— police advice

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

01/14/18 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/