2018/01/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 17, 2018
— rude ASL or ASL not rude
If a hearing person is short or bald or fat or has
face scars, his friends would not mention these
“defects” if his name is brought up. But for the
deaf, it may be different – if he is fat, then
he may be described as fat in ASL; same thing
with his baldness or his height or scars, etc.
Is this rude or is this OK, knowing this is
Deaf Culture? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/rude-or-not-rude/
— ADA today and ADA in 1990, a big difference
What is the difference between ADA today and
ADA way back in 1990? There was no such a thing
as the internet website in 1990; the ADA regulations
written in 1990 did not deal with the web sites.
This is the reason we are seeing so many lawsuits
about websites not accessible to the deaf.
— a click in food market
In one of these crowded food markets in Cambodia
where street food is prepared and served at a
stand, there is a certain click. That stand
is famed for its top quality dishes. Visitors
are told to listen for a certain click because
it is impossible to locate that food stand.
The chef makes that click as a signal.
What about deaf visitors wanting to taste
that dish? No luck! A food documentary on
TV explained about that click. Discrimination?
Probably so but there is no ADA in Cambodia!
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— police advice
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
01/14/18 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/